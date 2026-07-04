Jorge Mendes working to take Rafael Leao to Tottenham

Jorge Mendes is orchestrating a deal that will take the 27-year-old Portuguese international from AC Milan to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to reports by Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness, Jorge Mendes has offered Rafael Leao to Tottenham Hotspur. The updates have revealed that the only “concrete approaches” for the 27-year-old AC Milan attacker have come from Turkiye, a destination Leao is unwilling to pursue amid uncertainties about his future.

While Tottenham will have the opportunity to sign Leao from AC Milan, he is also a target for Manchester United, per the reports. Meanwhile, the Serie A giants will demand around €60 million to part ways with the the player in the ongoing transfer window.

How has Rafael Leao performed at AC Milan?

Rafael Leao has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining AC Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2019. The 27-year-old took no time to become a pivotal figure for the Rossoneri, and he has made a considerable impact at the Serie A club over the last seven seasons, with his individual performances directly correlating with the team’s results and trophy ambitions.

Leao underperformed in the 2025/26 season, managing only 10 goals and 3 assists in 31 outings across all competitions, which contributed to AC Milan’s downturn in fortunes. Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker’s stock remains high, Nevertheless, the Portuguese attacker’s stock remains high, and a move to the Premier League may materialise. AC Milan’s €60 million valuation is intriguing, but his contract has two years remaining, providing significant leverage in negotiations.

Rafael Leao transfer: Premier League move on the cards?

Rafael Leao has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. The sustained interest makes sense, as the Red Devils require proven depth on the flanks for the upcoming campaign. With Manchester United returning to the UEFA Champions League, they will be eager to succeed on all four fronts, making squad depth essential across all positions. Leao can thus be an alternative to Matheus Cunha.

As for Tottenham, the Lilywhites also hold a long-standing interest in the AC Milan winger. The North London outfit must sign a top-class left-sided attacker, as they have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void since the South Korean international called time on his stint with the North London club last summer.

Both clubs possess the financial capacity to meet AC Milan’s €60 million valuation, with Tottenham splashing money aggressively this summer. However, Manchester United’s Champions League status gives them a strategic edge in negotiations, a draw Tottenham cannot match. That said, Mendes’ track record of delivering deals for Spurs, evidenced by his role in the Mateus Fernandes negotiation, offers the Lilywhites a fighting chance.