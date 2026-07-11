Aston Villa, Newcastle United stepping up interest in Antonio Nusa

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are intensifying their pursuit of RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, who impressed at the World Cup.

According to Football Insider, RB Leipzig are bracing themselves for offers for 21-year-old Norwegian international Antonio Nusa, who has significantly enhanced his reputation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Nusa has been one of Norway’s standout performers in the tournament, helping his country reach the quarter-finals while catching the attention of several clubs across Europe. The young winger grabbed the headlines with a stunning goal in Norway’s 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, further underlining why he is regarded as one of Europe’s brightest attacking talents.

His displays have reportedly prompted Aston Villa and Newcastle United to step up their interest ahead of what could become a competitive race for his signature. Both Premier League clubs are keen to strengthen their attacking options this summer, and Nusa fits the profile of a young, high-potential winger capable of making an immediate impact while offering long-term value.

However, convincing RB Leipzig to sanction a sale will be far from straightforward. The Bundesliga club are determined to retain the Norway international, who remains under contract until 2029. That strong contractual position means Leipzig are under no financial pressure to sell, and any interested club would likely need to submit a substantial offer to open negotiations.

Multiple clubs are interested in Nusa

The report also suggests that Aston Villa and Newcastle are not the only English clubs to have monitored the winger. Liverpool were credited with an interest several months ago, although the Merseyside club are now believed to be prioritising alternative targets in the transfer market. This shift may strengthen Villa and Newcastle’s negotiating hand if they decide to formalise their interest. Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham have also been linked with the Norwegian.

A move to the Premier League is also believed to appeal to the Norwegian international, potentially giving English clubs an advantage should Leipzig eventually soften their stance. Nevertheless, the Bundesliga giants are expected to resist any approaches unless an exceptional offer arrives. Leipzig are preparing for increased bids should Nusa’s excellent form continue beyond the World Cup.