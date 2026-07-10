Atletico Madrid rival Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham in Antonio Nusa race

Atletico Madrid have entered the race to sign RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, joining Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham in pursuit of the highly rated Norwegian talent.

According to a report by Fichajes, RB Leipzig are prepared to demand a fee of around €60 million Antonio Nusa, making him one of the most expensive young forwards available in the summer transfer market. The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most wanted young attacking players in Europe following his impressive performances.

Atletico Madrid are looking to refresh their attacking options and see Nusa as a player who can bring pace, creativity and unpredictability to Diego Simeone’s squad. The Madrid club have already focused on adding younger profiles to their team and believes the Norwegian international fits their long-term sporting project. His pace combined with versatility reflects the summer market’s focus on flexible attacking assets capable of fitting multiple tactical systems.

Atletico will face strong competition from England. As per Fichajes, Arsenal and Tottenham have been linked with moves for Nusa, while Manchester United are also believed to be monitoring the situation as they continue to search for attacking reinforcements.

The Premier League appears to be a particularly attractive destination for Nusa, who has developed a reputation for his explosive speed, direct running and one-on-one ability. His versatility allows him to operate on either wing or in a more central attacking role, making him a valuable option for clubs looking for tactical flexibility.

For Arsenal, Nusa represents another potential addition to an already talented attacking group; the Gunners have consistently targeted young players capable of improving under Mikel Arteta, and the Norwegian winger’s profile matches their recruitment strategy. Tottenham, meanwhile, have also been tracking the forward as they look to add more creativity and attacking depth.

Where will Antonio Nusa end up?

Nusa joined RB Leipzig from Club Brugge in 2024 and has become a key asset since then. His performances have significantly increased his market value, with Leipzig now in a strong position when negotiating his future. Reports suggest the Bundesliga side would prefer to keep him but could consider a major offer if their valuation is met.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Who will progress to the semis?

Manchester United’s involvement could add further drama to the transfer battle. The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad and has regularly been linked with some of Europe’s most exciting young talents. A move for Nusa would fit their approach of investing in players with significant future potential.