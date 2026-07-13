RB Leipzig ready to sell Antonio Nusa for £50 million amid Aston Villa links

Aston Villa are pursuing RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, with the Bundesliga side ready to sell if an offer of £50 million is tabled this summer.

Nusa has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking talents following an impressive campaign at club level and a string of eye-catching performances for Norway on the international stage.

Operating on either flank, the 21-year-old possesses explosive acceleration, close control and excellent one-on-one ability. His displays have attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, with Aston Villa among the Premier League sides monitoring his situation closely.

According to Football Insider, Leipzig has now established a valuation of around £50 million for Nusa. The German club are not actively pushing the winger towards the exit, but they are believed to be prepared to listen to offers that meet their asking price.

Nusa has been outstanding for club and country

During his time at the club, Nusa has established himself as an important member of the squad, contributing 21 goals and assists while demonstrating his ability to influence matches against high-level opposition. The German outfit signed him from Club Brugge in 2024 and still has him under a long-term contract; however, his value has risen considerably after another season of development in the Bundesliga, where he continued to showcase the attacking qualities that first brought him to prominence in Belgium.

Villa’s interest comes as part of Unai Emery’s summer rebuild. The Midlands club are keen to add greater pace, creativity and versatility in wide areas, and Nusa fits the profile of the type of player Emery has targeted since taking charge. At 21, he offers both immediate quality and long-term potential, making him an attractive investment despite the sizeable fee.

Although Aston Villa are firmly in the race, they are unlikely to have a straightforward path to completing a deal. Nusa’s performances have attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, while interest also remains strong from elsewhere in Europe. Leipzig are therefore expected to be in a strong negotiating position if formal bids begin to arrive. With competition expected to intensify in the coming weeks, a decision on Nusa’s future could emerge before summer’s end.