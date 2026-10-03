Arsenal line up €40 million move for Antonio Nusa, facing Aston Villa, Newcastle United battle

Arsenal are preparing to test RB Leipzig’s resolve over Antonio Nusa, with Fussball-News.de reporting that the Gunners are considering an opening offer of around €40 million for the highly rated Norwegian winger. Tottenham Hotspur are also regarded as serious contenders, while Aston Villa and Newcastle United continue to monitor the 21-year-old.

Nusa has steadily enhanced his reputation since moving to Leipzig from Club Brugge for approximately €21m in 2024. His explosive style and continued development have now attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal ready to make their interest concrete

Arsenal’s reported willingness to prepare a formal offer could make them one of the first clubs to turn admiration into action. Nusa primarily operates from the left but is capable of drifting into central areas. A right-footed winger, he likes receiving possession in isolation before attacking his marker with acceleration and close control.

That profile could appeal to Mikel Arteta. Arsenal have increasingly sought attackers capable of creating something individually when opponents defend in numbers, and Nusa’s directness would offer another dimension alongside their existing options.

However, Leipzig are under no pressure to sell as the Bundesliga club have the Norwegian contracted until June 2029 and have no desire to part with him during the winter window. Nusa himself is reportedly comfortable in Germany and is not pushing for a transfer, meaning Arsenal would have to make the situation compelling for both player and club.

Leipzig slap €60-65m price on Nusa

The biggest obstacle could therefore be financial as Leipzig value Nusa at approximately €60m-€65m, significantly above Arsenal’s reported €40m starting point. His current market value is estimated at around €45m, but Leipzig’s long contract and the growing competition for his signature give the German club considerable negotiating leverage.

Tottenham are currently viewed alongside Arsenal as the leading English contenders, while Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on developments. Interest extends beyond England. Roma have reportedly made initial enquiries through intermediaries, while AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus and Napoli have all monitored the Norway international. Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also understood to be watching his progress.

Nusa is the kind of signing that makes sense for Arsenal if the club are looking beyond immediate production and towards attacking upside. He is still only 21, yet his biggest attraction may be the raw explosiveness he brings. Arsenal can dominate possession for long stretches, but against a compact defence, having someone willing to simply run at a full-back can change the rhythm of a game. Nusa could provide that but the difficulty is the price.

Paying €60m-€65m for potential is a significant commitment when Leipzig are under no pressure to sell. Arsenal’s reported €40m approach therefore feels more like the beginning of negotiations than a realistic finishing point. If the Gunners genuinely want him, they may have to decide how highly they value that upside.