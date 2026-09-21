AC Milan, Juventus considering 2027 move for Viktor Gyokeres

Serie A giants AC Milan and Juventus are considering making a move for struggling Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres in 2027.

According to Calciomercato, AC Milan and Juventus are monitoring Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres ahead of a potential move in 2027, with his limited involvement under Mikel Arteta raising questions over his long-term future.

The Sweden international has endured a difficult beginning to the campaign, featuring for just 29 minutes in the Premier League and 207 minutes across five appearances in all competitions. His lack of regular playing time has raised questions over his position in Arteta’s plans.

Kai Havertz has increasingly established himself as Arsenal’s preferred centre-forward, leaving Gyokeres struggling to find a consistent role in the team. The Swedish striker’s situation could therefore become one to watch as clubs begin planning for the 2027 transfer windows.

Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most productive forwards at Sporting CP. He enjoyed a strong debut campaign in North London, scoring 21 goals and providing three assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

However, even during that campaign, the Swede was not always a guaranteed starter, and his involvement has now fallen further at the beginning of the new season.

For Arsenal, the situation could become more complicated if Gyokeres’s frustration over his reduced role continues. The 28-year-old remains under contract until 2030, meaning any interested club would need to negotiate a permanent transfer rather than simply rely on the striker’s desire for more minutes.

Serie A giants could battle for Gyokeres

Juventus could have a particularly strong reason to explore the possibility. The Turin club have added several attacking options, but they could welcome another elite goalscorer. Gyokeres’s strong physical presence and his hold-up play could bring something different to the table.

AC Milan could also view the Swede as an opportunity to add proven goalscoring ability to their attack. His physical presence, movement and experience in European football would give them another top option alongside Goncalo Ramos.

However, the Italian clubs would face significant competition if Gyokeres becomes available. Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad are also monitoring the situation and would have considerably greater financial power.

That financial gulf could price Gyokeres out of a move to Italy, although Juventus and Milan may offer Gyokeres a more competitive environment in European football. For now, there is no indication that Arsenal are actively looking to sell their striker. Much could depend on how his role develops over the coming months.