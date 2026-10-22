Arsenal set price to sell Viktor Gyokeres amid Serie A, La Liga links

Serie A and La Liga clubs will have to fork out £55 million to sign struggling Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal have set their asking price for Viktor Gyokeres amid growing interest in the striker, with clubs in Italy, Spain, and the Premier League monitoring his situation at the Emirates.

According to a report by Football Insider, the Gunners want to recoup the full £55 million they paid to sign the Sweden international if he decides to leave within the next 12 months. The North London club believe the £55 million valuation will attract rather than repel suitors.

The 28-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter under Mikel Arteta this season and is understood to be frustrated by his limited playing time. The former Coventry City striker made a promising contribution during his debut campaign in North London, scoring 21 goals across all competitions last season.

Although the Swedish striker’s performances attracted criticism at times, his goal return demonstrated his ability to make an impact after returning to English football. However, Gyokeres has slipped down the pecking order this term, with Kai Havertz currently ahead of him in Arteta’s plans. If his situation does not improve, the forward could seriously consider his future, with a departure next summer increasingly possible.

The Swede has featured in just nine matches this season, accumulating 345 minutes and registering only one assist. His lack of involvement in the Premier League has been particularly striking, receiving 80 minutes of top-flight action so far. He was also overlooked in favour of Havertz for the Champions League final, a decision that underlined the competition he faces for a starting role.

A winter move looks unlikely

With his opportunities limited, Gyokeres is expected to assess his options if the situation remains unchanged. His reputation across Europe could help generate interest, particularly from clubs in Serie A and La Liga looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Arsenal, however, are unlikely to sanction an immediate departure in January. Arteta wants to keep his squad intact during the season, while the club would also prefer to identify and secure a replacement before considering an exit for their Swedish forward.

That stance could push any potential transfer towards next summer, when interested clubs may have a clearer opportunity to negotiate a deal. For Arsenal, recouping the £55 million investment would limit the financial impact of a relatively short spell at the club. Meanwhile, a move to Italy or Spain could restore him to a leading role, ending the competition for minutes he has faced since moving to the Emirates.