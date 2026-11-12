Liverpool, Manchester United, Newcastle United tracking Oliver Provstgaard

A host of Premier League teams are interested in Danish defender Oliver Provstgaard, with Lazio set to take a strong stance on the key star.

According to Hooligan Soccer, Oliver Provstgaard has made it onto the shortlist of several top-level Premier League teams, including Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United. With his left-footed profile a need of the hour at either of those teams, Lazio are likely to take up a strong position when it comes to their decision on the Danish defender’s future.

Lazio are currently the surprise package in Serie A, especially with their positions over the last few years around the periphery of the top four or Europa League places. This season, under the management of Gennaro Gattuso, the Roman side have had an unbeaten start in the league and currently sit on top of the standings after 11 games.

One of the key components of the team has been defender Oliver Provstgaard, with the centre-back playing 10 of the 11 games and starting each of those clashes. He has been one of the key cogs for the title hopefuls, as Lazio have done very well in tying him down to a contract until 2031, especially now that several teams are keeping tabs.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United are primed to chase Provstgaard ahead of future windows and could sniff around an opportunity in January. Lazio will reportedly consider offers in the region of €35-40 million for the centre-back, although they are not expected to consider a sale in January given how important he could prove in a potential run towards the Serie A title.

Why are Premier League teams chasing Provstgaard?

Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United have considered signing a left-footed centre-back for the long term, with Provstgaard certainly fitting into that profile. The Red Devils are being linked with Murillo, according to reports, while there are doubts over Lisandro Martinez’s future, with the Argentine being linked with Atletico Madrid ahead of January.

Liverpool are seeking a long-term successor for the formidable Virgil van Dijk and also remain linked with Murillo as an option. There are other names, such as Levi Colwill, mentioned as targets for the Reds, and now Provstgaard could be a player worth considering, especially with the way the €35-40 million-rated defender has performed with Lazio this season.

Finally, Newcastle United are also seeking a defensive shake-up ahead of future windows, as they are primed to sign a new centre-back next year. There are several names under consideration, with a left-footed centre-back being sought as a priority for the long-term future of their backline. Neither of those teams are likely to make a move for Provstgaard in January, although the summer window could be very different.