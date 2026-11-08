Lisandro Martinez has heart set on Atletico Madrid move

Lisandro Martinez is eager to make the move to Atletico Madrid as his time at Manchester United might be coming to a close.

According to a report by Football Insider, Lisandro Martinez has set his sights on a move to Atletico Madrid amid speculation surrounding his Manchester United future. The defender’s contract ends in the summer, with the club retaining an option to extend it by another year, although should Atletico Madrid come up with a reasonable offer, a sale could materialise.

Lisandro Martinez’s future has been called into question in recent weeks following his comments after the Atletico Madrid loss and some dismal performances after that. Manchester United have been thinking about his future at Old Trafford, with the Argentine defender’s current deal expiring next summer.

Having signed in a £49 million deal from Ajax in 2022, Martinez has been a mainstay at the club, with injuries playing a part in him missing chunks of games during his time at Old Trafford. However, the recent tensions behind the scenes have had a big effect on speculation over his future, with the Red Devils yet to decide whether they want to extend his contract by another year through the option that they hold.

Martinez wants Atletico Madrid move

There are reports stating Martinez is ready to leave the Premier League club and is unwilling to sign a new deal. Manchester United may end up triggering the extension in a bid to protect his value, although they may not stand in his way should he seek an exit in the January window.

Martinez has reportedly set his heart on a move to Atletico Madrid ahead of the next window as his time at Manchester United is drawing to a close. Diego Simeone could be a big factor in this decision, as the Rojiblancos are indeed interested in a future move for the defender, as per reports.

Moreover, the presence of a large enough Argentine contingent, including compatriot and central defensive partner in the national team Cristian Romero, is also a factor.

Barcelona were also linked with a move for Martinez ahead of January, although the report claims the idea of Atletico Madrid brings a far greater appeal to the Manchester United star. The Colchoneros may have to come up with a bright offer that suits all parties, as the Red Devils could sanction a sale in January.