Newcastle United working on centre-back signing for next year

Newcastle United are prioritising signing a new centre-back ahead of the January transfer window, with Matthias Jaissle keen to strengthen his defensive options.

According to a report by Football Insider, Newcastle United are looking to add a new centre-back to their squad in January, with the central area of their defence viewed as a priority. Jaissle wants greater quality and depth in the position, which could also lead to decisions being made about the futures of two ageing defenders.

Newcastle have decent options at the back but are currently missing the experience that the veteran duo of Dan Burn and Fabian Schar can provide. Both players have struggled with fitness since the summer, forcing Jaissle to rely heavily on Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman.

Botman has also suffered significant fitness problems over the last two seasons, leaving the manager in need of another centre-back to provide cover and improve the team’s defensive depth. The Magpies are therefore expected to prioritise a move for a central defender in January, with several names being considered.

Jaissle has been unable to use the full range of his defensive options because Burn and Schar have been consistently unavailable this season. There had been suggestions that Newcastle could offer the pair new contracts and abandon plans to sign another centre-back, but that position now appears to be changing.

A centre-back key for Newcastle United

The main priority is to build sufficient depth across the squad, particularly in defence, where Newcastle currently lack options in central areas. AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori is reportedly a key target, with the English defender potentially available for a cut-price fee in January as he enters the final months of his contract.

If Tomori arrives, he would be reunited with his former AC Milan teammate Thiaw and would compete with the German defender and Botman for a place in the starting lineup. Tomori’s experience of the Premier League and European football could also make him an attractive option for Newcastle United.

Jaissle is reportedly keen to use a back-four system, meaning he will need sufficient depth to make that approach work. There could be other names under consideration, and signing a new defender could place Newcastle in a stronger position to make decisions about Burn and Schar’s futures. Both players are entering the latter stages of their careers, and the Tyneside club must decide whether they remain part of the long-term plan.