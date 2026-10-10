Newcastle United shelve centre-back signing, will first take a call on Dan Burn, Fabian Schar futures

Newcastle United will first decide the futures of veteran defenders Fabian Schar and Dan Burn before determining whether to pursue a new centre-back in 2027.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United are not rushing into a decision over signing a new defender, as they want to assess the situations of Fabian Schar and Dan Burn first. The club have considered refreshing their defensive ranks, although the experienced pair could still have more to offer in the near future.

Newcastle are looking towards the future with optimism under the leadership of the energetic Matthias Jaissle. The German manager has already begun to establish his authority, and there are clear signs of how he plans to shape the team in the years ahead.

That could involve rebuilding several positions, as seen in midfield during the summer following the departures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali. Other areas may also require Jaissle’s attention, with the defence in need of long-term planning.

The key issues concern the futures of Burn and Schar, with both players’ situations still unclear. The veteran defenders have contracts that expire in the summer of 2027, and Newcastle are expected to make decisions about their futures before deciding whether to sign new defensive reinforcements, particularly ahead of the January window.

What next for Dan Burn and Fabian Schar?

Schar and Burn have been long-serving players for the Tyneside club, especially during an important period in Newcastle’s recent history. Burn, who has made 193 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies, remains a fan favourite and one of the most reliable players in the squad, as the club were reportedly planning to hold talks with him over a new deal.

There have been suggestions that Jaissle may have the final say on whether Burn’s contract is renewed, and that could also extend to determining Schar’s future. The Swiss defender has made 254 appearances for the Magpies over the years, while former manager Eddie Howe was keen for the club to offer him a new deal earlier this year.

Newcastle had reportedly considered signing a new defender in the January transfer window, but those plans appear likely to be put on hold depending on how the club assesses the futures of the veteran duo. Their performances between now and January could provide Jaissle with a clear indication of whether his squad needs defensive reinforcements.

On the other hand, their displays could also convince the club to offer them new contracts. Newcastle are expected to prioritise decisions on Burn and Schar before making a final choice on their plans on bringing new defenders, not only restricted to January but also the summer.