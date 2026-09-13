Newcastle United poised to hold contract talks with Dan Burn

Newcastle United will attempt to tie 34-year-old English international Dan Burn to a new contract, with talks set to begin.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, the contract talks between Newcastle United and Dan Burn will be conditional. The 34-year-old needs to “prove his quality” to Matthias Jaissle, and doing so will trigger discussions for an extension at St. James’ Park.

“Newcastle will judge him on his merits, how he performs and what he can bring to the team as well. Because of his influential role in that side, and if Newcastle want to have some more experienced older heads around the younger squad, Burn will definitely be somebody that they’ll be looking to keep hold of long term.”

How has Dan Burn fared since returning to Newcastle United?

Dan Burn rejoined Newcastle United from Brighton & Hove Albion for £13 million in January 2022. He has been one of the most reliable performers in the Premier League since, serving as a reliable deputy for his managers at the club and international levels, with his ability to play as a centre-back and a left-back adding to his utility.

The 34-year-old, who has made 11 appearances for England, has featured nearly 200 times for Newcastle United thus far while chipping in with ten goals and ten assists, a handy return for a defensive-minded player. With 12 months remaining on his contract, Burn’s future became a focal point this summer.

What next?

Dan Burn, who garnered interest from Premier League clubs this past summer, has some credit in the bank, even though the report suggests he needs to prove his credentials to earn a new contract. The experienced defender has become the club captain at Newcastle United after they parted ways with Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes in the summer transfer window.

However, Newcastle United’s stance makes sense, as they are in a period of transition and need players who can be reliable performers in Matthias Jaissle’s system. With Malick Thiaw deputising as the skipper in Burn’s injury-enforced absence and excelling at the heart of the defence, the club captain will face a tall order to become a regular after regaining fitness.

Nevertheless, Newcastle’s willingness to offer a new deal, even conditional on performance, shows the club’s faith in Burn’s ability. The Magpies appear intent to tie other players to fresh terms, with recent reports suggesting renewals for Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy.