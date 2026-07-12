Aston Villa interested in signing Dan Burn

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in signing Dan Burn from Newcastle United as a potential replacement for Arsenal-linked Ezri Konsa.

Aston Villa have identified Dan Burn as a potential replacement target should Arsenal move for Ezri Konsa, per Dutchie Bowen. The Newcastle United defender is emerging as an option to bolster Villa’s defence ahead of the summer window.

Aston Villa are facing important decisions on several key players this summer. Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa have been linked with Arsenal, and Mikel Arteta’s side could begin to apply pressure on the Birmingham club to sell.

The Gunners are prioritising a move for Rogers for their attack, although they also reportedly hold an interest in Konsa. Arteta views Konsa as cover for Ben White and competition for William Saliba, who is reportedly set to miss time with a back injury requiring surgery.

Dan Burn to replace Ezri Konsa?

In Konsa’s case, Villa are reportedly reluctant to lose the defender, which suggests he remains a strong part of Emery’s plans. The Spanish manager has used him extensively during his time at Villa Park, and with the club returning to the Champions League, Konsa is seen as a key player.

Last season alone, Konsa featured in 48 matches across all competitions, and Villa are demanding as much as £50 million to price out suitors, according to reports. Arsenal are in a strong position to make a move, and Villa are looking at Dan Burn as a potential option to replace their defender.

Burn would provide defensive cover, though a positional mismatch exists. Konsa operates predominantly on the right side of the back line, capable of playing centrally or as a full-back, while the Newcastle United star operates on the left side for the Magpies. This tactical disparity raises questions about how effectively Burn would serve as a direct replacement in Emery’s system.

Will Newcastle United sell Dan Burn?

Burn is a key part of Newcastle United’s defence, valued by Eddie Howe for his leadership, though not an automatic starter. He made 44 appearances across all competitions last season. Losing him does not make much sense financially for Newcastle, although it would be a blow for Howe in terms of what he brings to the side.

With a contract until 2027, the 34-year-old could potentially be tempted by a long-term deal and the promise of a prominent role. Otherwise, Newcastle United may see little reason to offload him, while the experienced defender may prefer to continue his time at St James’ Park.