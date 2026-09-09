Newcastle United could offer new deal to Joe Willock

Newcastle United are pondering a new deal for midfielder Joe Willock after his impressive start to the season and some exit links over the summer.

Newcastle United are considering a new contract for Joe Willock after his strong season opening, as per Football Insider. The English midfielder has enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign following summer links over a potential exit. Manager Matthias Jaissle backs the former Arsenal prospect, which could influence the idea of handing him a new deal sometime during the season.

Newcastle United have shut down a few doubters who had questions about how they would fare this season amid a raft of changes at the club. Firstly, it was the departure of Eddie Howe that kick-started the said changes, while the exits of stars like Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, as well as that of Nick Woltemade late in the window, did make things a bit dodgy.

However, despite added doubts about their transfer business and the appointment of Matthias Jaissle, Newcastle United have done a fabulous job in rebuilding their squad. Some young additions, as well as the retention of some of their experienced stars, have ensured a positive start to the season, with the Magpies unbeaten across all competitions so far this season.

Willock contract renewal in focus

Newcastle United are prioritising the retention of key stars as they continue their rebuild. After coming close to agreeing a new deal with Lewis Hall, Joe Willock may be next in line for a renewal. Willock’s experience and midfield versatility align with Jaissle’s rebuilding priorities.

Newcastle United could consider handing Willock a contract extension to protect his value and enable him to thrive under Jaissle. Any new deal will depend on the midfielder’s ability to perform consistently, as he is one of their senior stars.

The Englishman, who has been a steady presence since his £25 million move from Arsenal in 2021, has not been a regular starter. He was reportedly linked with several English clubs during the summer, and reports suggested he had agreed personal terms with Besiktas.

With his contract set to expire in 2027, Newcastle were reported to be open to a late summer sale. However, Willock has started twice this season and scored two goals across all competitions. Jaissle has backed the English midfielder’s performances, and a new deal is likely imminent.