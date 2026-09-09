Lewis Hall set to sign new five-year contract with Newcastle United

Lewis Hall has reached an agreement with Newcastle United over a new five-year contract running until June 30, 2031.

According to a report by The Sun, Lewis Hall has continued to be the subject of interest from Manchester United. The Red Devils are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have had their sights set on the 22-year-old Newcastle United defender.

However, per The Sun, Manchester United may have to look elsewhere after suffering a “hammer blow” from the news that Hall would sign a new contract with Newcastle United. The report adds that the Englishman will become one of the top earners at St. James’ Park once he pens the deal.

Lewis Hall and his time at Newcastle United so far

Lewis Hall has emerged as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 22-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent deal worth £28 million twelve months later.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three seasons, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and nine assists. The young full-back has been hot off the blocks in the 2026/27 season, providing two assists in five outings thus far. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Manchester United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Will Hall move across the Premier League?

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Lewis Hall has been understandable. Luke Shaw enjoyed one of the best seasons of his stint with the club thus far and surprisingly remained injury-free in the 2025/26 campaign. However, the Englishman is on the wrong side of 30, and there are valid concerns about his durability if the Red Devils become top-four regulars.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of winger, Manchester United must pursue a left-back to compete with Shaw, with Hall reportedly emerging as a top target in the summer transfer window. However, Newcastle United proved tough negotiators despite the youngster’s reported desire to move to Old Trafford.

Reports during the summer transfer window suggested that Hall reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Manchester United. However, Newcastle United ultimately blocked a move, and the Tyneside club will soon tie him to a new contract. So, while Manchester United repotedly planned to return with another bid next year, the likelihood of a deal remains unlikely ahead of a renewal.