Newcastle United open to Joe Willock sale this summer

Newcastle United are now open to the departure of Joe Willock before the end of the summer transfer window.

Joe Willock is set to leave Newcastle United this summer if the Tyneside club can secure a midfield replacement, as per Football Insider. Besiktas are making a strong push to sign the 27-year-old, who has entered the final year of his contract at St. James’ Park.

Sources indicate that Newcastle United are actively searching for a new central midfielder, with Manchester City’s Nico Gonzalez among their leading targets. If the Magpies sign a suitable replacement, Willock will be allowed to move to the Super Lig amid his relentless links with Besiktas.

The English midfielder’s situation has taken an interesting turn, even though he made an impact off the bench against Liverpool last weekend. The midfielder came on and scored in Newcastle United’s 2-2 draw with the Reds, but that contribution does not appear to have changed the club’s stance on his future.

Willock’s time at Newcastle could come to an end

Newcastle signed Willock from Arsenal in 2021 for over £20 million, and he has since made 183 appearances, contributing 31 goals. The English midfielder’s versatility has made him useful in multiple roles, capable of playing centrally, in advanced positions, or on the flanks.

However, his importance to the team has declined in recent seasons. Willock featured 39 times last term but accumulated only a little over 1,600 minutes, highlighting his status as more of a rotational option than a regular starter.

That situation has encouraged the Tyneside to consider cashing in while they can still receive a transfer fee for him. Besiktas could have an advantage in negotiations because of the differing transfer deadlines. Premier League clubs must complete their business by September 1, while Turkish clubs have an additional three days to finalise transfers.

That gives Newcastle some extra time to complete a potential sale if they can first find Willock’s replacement. With Besiktas keen to complete a deal, the Magpies’ midfield search will determine the 27-year-old’s future. He might be in favour of a move to Turkey as it would allow him to regain prominence and play regular first-team football. Recent reports suggest Gonzalez is on the cusp of joining Newcastle, thus clearing the way for Willock’s departure