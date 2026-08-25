Nico Gonzalez set to join Newcastle United as deal agreed

Manchester City midfielder Nico Gonzalez is on the verge of joining Newcastle United for a package worth £50 million.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Nico Gonzalez has been the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies have been keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 24-year-old Manchester City midfielder.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle United will pay an initial fee of £47 million plus £3 million in add-ons to sign Gonzalez. The Spaniard has “given the green light” to the Newcastle United project, with the Tyneside outfit ready to make him a “key player” in the ongoing campaign.

Nico Gonzalez and his Manchester misery

Nico Gonzalez has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Manchester City from FC Porto in a deal worth £50 million in February 2025. The move for the 24-year-old midfielder was a byproduct of Rodri’s long-term absence due to a then-season-ending knee injury.

While Gonzalez was a regular in the second half of the 2024/25 season, his involvement steadily reduced in the 2025/26 campaign following Rodri’s return. The Spanish midfielder managed only 2,582 minutes of game time in 41 outings, chipping in with two goals. The situation has compounded following the arrival of Elliot Anderson, with the former Barcelona prospect an unused substitute in the Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

A new adventure beckons

Newcastle United’s interest in Nico Gonzalez has been understandable. The Magpies have been reeling from the departures of Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, with the duo leaving a gaping hole in the midfield unit, which the inexperienced pairing of Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba cannot adequately replace.

While Joe Willock and Lewis Miley were impressive in the season-opening clash with Liverpool, the former faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park amid his links with Besiktas. Gonzalez has thus been a viable target for Newcastle, as he provides solid defensive cover in the central areas, directly replacing what Tonali and Guimaraes offered out of possession.

While Manchester City had initially been reluctant to sanction a deal, they eventually approved the sale once they struck an agreement to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi from LOSC Lille. Gonzalez can now focus on securing regular game time at Newcastle United.