Newcastle United could hold contract talks with Jacob Murphy

Jacob Murphy could be in line to receive a new contract from Newcastle United after they rejected two bids by Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Jacob Murphy may have a future at Newcastle United beyond the 2026/27 season. The update comes after the Tyneside outfit refused to let the 31-year-old Englishman depart from St. James’ Park in the summer transfer window.

Pete O’Rourke said, “It’s up to the player to see if he can win a new deal at Newcastle. They do risk losing him for nothing next summer when his contract expires. If Murphy can perform and do well between now and then, then it’s something that Newcastle might look at and give him a new contract because he still is only 31, and I’m sure the player will feel he still has a lot to offer to the club as well.”

Jacob Murphy and his time with Newcastle United thus far

Jacob Murphy has established himself as one of the most reliable performers for Newcastle United since arriving from Norwich City in a deal worth £12 million in July 2017. The 31-year-old had to bide his time and rebuild his reputation through loan stints with West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday before becoming a regular with Newcastle.

The English winger has been a regular for Newcastle since the 2020/21 season, making 268 appearances thus far while chipping in with 25 goals and 39 assists. However, Murphy’s stock has fallen since Matthias Jaissle took over at St. James’ Park ahead of the 2026/27 season, and he has managed only 98 minutes of game time in four outings.

What happened in the summer and what’s next?

Jacob Murphy’s reduced role under Jaissle may have attracted interest from Nottingham Forest, who held talks for a deal during the summer. The Tricky Trees submitted two bids, with the second worth around £15 million, to land Murphy’s services.

However, despite entering the final 12 months of his contract, Murphy was adamant throughout the window that he wanted to stay at St. James’ Park for another season. His wish came true, as Newcastle United rejected the bids. They are now ready to give him a chance to earn a new deal.

Retaining Murphy provides cover on the right flank and addresses the loss of experience following the departures of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes, and Sandro Tonali. If Murphy impresses over the coming months, Newcastle will likely move to extend his deal.