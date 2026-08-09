Jacob Murphy wants Newcastle United stay amid Everton links

Everton have suffered a significant blow in their pursuit of Jacob Murphy, as he wants to continue at Newcastle United.

Jacob Murphy is determined to fight for his place at Newcastle United despite interest from Everton. The experienced winger is hoping to impress new manager Matthias Jaissle in the initial weeks of his tenure at St. James’ Park.

According to a report by Football Insider, Murphy wants the opportunity to prove himself under the German coach before considering his next move. The arrival of Jaissle has created uncertainty over several players’ futures, including that of the experienced winger.

Murphy was a favourite of former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, who relied on the 31-year-old throughout his time at the club. Howe’s departure has reset expectations, forcing Murphy to prove his worth to Jaissle.

Why are Everton interested in Murphy’s signature?

Amidst uncertainty around his future, Everton are looking to prise him away. David Moyes is keen on adding more experience and reliability in his attacking options and views Murphy as a potential addition to his squad.

The Merseyside club could benefit from Murphy’s versatility and Premier League experience, especially given uncertainty around Iliman Ndiaye’s future and Jack Grealish’s potential return to the Merseyside club after an impressive loan spell last time out.

The 31-year-old struggled to make a major impact last season, and competition for places in Newcastle United’s wide areas remains fierce. With Jaissle expected to assess his squad carefully before settling on his preferred options, Murphy may find his opportunities reduced further if he fails to convince the new boss.

The Englishman, however, is not currently pushing for a move away from Newcastle United. The winger has been with the Magpies since joining from Norwich City in 2017 for £12 million and has gone on to make 265 appearances for the club.

He is currently Newcastle’s longest-serving player, giving him a significant connection with the club despite his uncertain position within the squad. His situation could nevertheless become complicated if Jaissle decides that he cannot offer Murphy regular first-team football.

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His experience makes him an attractive option for Moyes, but the player’s preference to remain on Tyneside means the Toffees may have to wait for Newcastle’s decision.