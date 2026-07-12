Everton keen on signing Jacob Murphy this summer

Everton are targeting Jacob Murphy, the 31-year-old Newcastle United winger, as David Moyes looks to strengthen his attacking options this summer.

Jacob Murphy has one year left on his contract at Newcastle United, and the situation has inevitably sparked speculation over the attacker’s future. Everton admire the experienced winger’s experience, work rate and versatility, qualities Moyes rates highly as he reshapes his squad.

The Toffees have already strengthened their attacking department by completing the permanent signing of Tyrique George following his successful loan spell. However, officials believe adding competition in the wide areas is key to strengthening the attacking threat.

Murphy could become available as Newcastle United undergo significant changes of their own, though Eddie Howe reportedly wants him to remain at St. James’ Park. The Magpies have already sanctioned several major departures this summer, while fresh arrivals are expected to alter Eddie Howe’s attacking options.

A report by talkSPORT has suggested signing Ivorian winger Bazoumana Toure has further increased competition for places, potentially opening the door for Murphy to seek regular football elsewhere. Newcastle may consider cashing in this summer rather than risk losing the winger as a free agent when his contract expires next year, making him an attractive market opportunity for clubs seeking experienced Premier League players.

Murphy has been a useful player for Newcastle

Having joined Newcastle United from Norwich City in a £12 million deal in 2017, Murphy has become one of the club’s longest-serving players. He played an important role during the club’s recent success, including their EFL Cup triumph, earning the respect of supporters through his consistency and commitment.

The Englishman’s pace and direct running could complement Everton’s attacking options, and his experience would mentor younger squad members. Moyes has historically favoured versatile, experienced wide players; Murphy fits that profile. However, the 31-year-old is not believed to be Everton’s only target.

Reports indicate the club are exploring several attacking reinforcements, including continued interest in bringing Jack Grealish back after his previous spell, while other wide players remain under consideration as recruitment plans evolve. Newcastle may yet decide to keep Murphy for the season, but his contract expiry and Howe’s squad changes have created the conditions for a summer departure.