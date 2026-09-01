Nottingham Forest begin negotiations to sign Jacob Murphy

Nottingham Forest are pursuing Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy as a potential late signing, with negotiations ongoing.

According to TEAMtalk, Nottingham Forest are eager to explore a move for Jacob Murphy, with the Newcastle United winger in the final year of his deal. Oliver Glasner needs specific players and sees the experienced wide man as a possible addition, though he is yet to get an answer from the Magpies or the player.

Jacob Murphy has been a solid acquisition for Newcastle United, serving the club for nearly a decade. Signed from Norwich City in a £12 million deal in 2017, Murphy has accumulated over 260 games across all competitions, featuring in both memorable moments and through some of the club’s low points, including relegation.

The Magpies are now shifting direction under Matthias Jaissle, and in a summer that has seen departures of experienced stars like Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali, Murphy could be next on that list, particularly given the late-window market activity.

Earlier in the summer transfer window, Murphy expressed reluctance to depart from St. James’ Park amid interest from Everton, as reported here. However, recent developments across multiple fronts suggest the situation may shift.

Nottingham Forest targeting Jacob Murphy move

Oliver Glasner, seeking specific wing-back depth for his system, sees Murphy as a potential fit in that role. Nottingham Forest have reportedly opened talks over a move, although both the player and Newcastle United are reportedly yet to give a firm answer.

If the fee offered falls within the Tyneside club’s valuation, a sale becomes likely, particularly if Newcastle can secure a replacement in time. However, Murphy remains unconvinced about a switch, and a deal may yet fall through.

Why are Nottingham Forest interested in Murphy?

Nottingham Forest recently agreed a deal for Daniel Munoz from Crystal Palace, with the experienced Colombian reuniting with Glasner. Munoz is one of the top right wing-backs on the market, and given Forest have agreed to loan out Omari Hutchinson to AC Milan, it reflects the kind of setup Glasner is building and the calibre of players in the squad.

Murphy can offer a fresh chapter in his career, as he is expected to remain a backup option on the right wing for Newcastle this season. With a year remaining on his contract, a sale would serve the Tyneside club’s interests, particularly given his reduced role under the new regime.