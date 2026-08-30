Daniel Munoz set to join Nottingham Forest as £22 million deal agreed

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Daniel Munoz, with the Colombian wing-back pushing for the move this week, and Oliver Glasner pushing the idea.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with Crystal Palace for Colombian defender Daniel Munoz. Former Eagles boss and new Forest manager Oliver Glasner has been pushing the idea to reunite with the wing-back, with the 30-year-old seen as a perfect addition for their system. The Tricky Trees are now set to sign him for £22 million.

Oliver Glasner took over at Nottingham Forest in the summer as their new manager and has wasted little time in deploying a system similar to when he was Crystal Palace’s manager. The Austrian tactician wants to make use of wing-backs in his formation, and currently, Forest might be short on options.

The main target in the final days of the window is Crystal Palace star Daniel Munoz, with the Colombian attracting plenty of interest in the summer, including from Everton earlier in the window, as per reports. Munoz has two years left on his deal at Selhurst Park, but some recent arrivals at the club could pave the way for his departure, as the Eagles could be open to a sale, as per reports.

Crystal Palace agreed a deal for Zavier Gozo from Real Salt Lake in the MLS, and while the American is widely seen as a back-up option, they also signed Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise earlier. The duo took the pitch at various stages in the loss to Manchester City as Munoz was an unused substitute on the bench. Oscar Mingueza also remains an option.

Nottingham Forest advancing for Daniel Munoz

Nottingham Forest advanced discussions with Crystal Palace over the past 24 hours, with Fabrizio Romano stating earlier on Saturday that Munoz has been eager to make the move. The idea for a reunion has been pushed forward by Glasner.

Glasner is the manager Munoz has featured heavily under, with the Colombian’s 105 games for the Austrian the most he has played for a single manager. The 30-year-old has also contributed to 27 goals during that period, and now, he is on the verge of playing for Glasner again.

Sami Mokbel of the BBC stated a possible £25 million fee being involved between the two clubs for the signing of Munoz. However, the final fee is slightly less than that, with Nottingham Forest set to sign the Colombian for £22 million. He will compete with Ola Aina for a place in the lineup over at Nottingham Forest this season.