Everton told to pay £25 million to sign Daniel Munoz

Crystal Palace are demanding as much as £25 million to sell Daniel Munoz, with Everton the club most interested in the Colombian full-back.

According to Football Insider, Daniel Munoz could cost Everton £25 million in the current market, as David Moyes wants to sign a quality right-back before the window closes. Crystal Palace are willing to do business on their terms, while the Toffees must decide whether Munoz is their preferred target amid links to several other players.

David Moyes is eager to recruit a new right-back following Seamus Coleman’s departure and ongoing doubts over Everton’s current options in the position. Jake O’Brien, James Garner, and Merlin Rohl, who played there at different points last season, are better suited to central defence and attacking midfield, respectively. The Toffees therefore want a recognised specialist for the role.

Barcelona’s Hector Fort has emerged as a reported target, while Everton have also been linked with Celtic’s Alistair Johnston. Several other names were mentioned earlier in the window, but reports now suggest there is credible interest in Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz.

Crystal Palace set Munoz price

Crystal Palace have placed a £25 million valuation on Munoz, who joined the club from Belgian side Genk for £6.8 million in January 2024. The Colombian international has been instrumental in Palace’s recent success, helping them win the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The 30-year-old has made 108 appearances across all competitions for the Eagles, scoring 11 goals and providing 16 assists. Everton’s interest is intriguing, given that Munoz has rarely played as a traditional right-back during his time at Palace, featuring in that role only four times. He was, however, a regular right-back during his spell at Genk, according to Transfermarkt data.

Everton’s recruitment team will weigh Munoz’s Palace output against the £25 million ask. As per FotMob’s figures from 14 August, he averaged 0.15 goals and 0.11 assists per 90 and contributed 0.37 clean sheets, with 2.77 tackles and 1.01 chances created per 90. Everton will hope that Munoz can replicate those numbers despite the need to operate as a more traditional right-back.

Are Crystal Palace ready to sell?

The Eagles recently agreed a deal for Zavier Gozo from Real Salt Lake, a player who can operate as a right wing-back. However, Munoz’s main replacement is expected to be Anan Khalaili, after Crystal Palace signed the Israeli international from Club Brugge.

The South London outfit’s recruitment of Gozo and Khalaili positions them to move Munoz on; a £25 million deal would yield a healthy profit on his January 2024 arrival from Genk.