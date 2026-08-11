Anan Khalaili set to join Crystal Palace as deal agreed

Anan Khalaili is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace after the club agreed a €25 million deal with Union Saint-Gilloise for the Israel international.

According to TEAMtalk, 21-year-old Union Saint-Gilloise wide man Anan Khalaili has endured a difficult summer following a failed move to Inter Milan, but the Belgian club have now secured the fee they wanted from Crystal Palace.

Seen as one of the brightest attacking right-backs in Europe, Khalaili was seemingly on his way to Inter Milan as a potential replacement for Denzel Dumfries. The Nerazzurri had agreed a €25 million deal, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, but issues emerged during his medical tests. Romano later stated that the deal had stalled, and Inter Milan never revived the move after those problems arose.

His father, Majdi Khalaili, had stated that clubs such as Crystal Palace and Newcastle United were interested in the player, although he was speaking before the proposed Inter Milan move. With the Serie A champions ultimately failing to secure the 21-year-old, Palace came forward with an offer and reached an agreement with the Belgian club.

Crystal Palace finally land their man

Crystal Palace are paying a similar fee of €25 million upfront for Khalaili, as reported by David Ornstein, with the player set to sign a five-year contract containing an option for an additional season. The signing will not surprise those at the South London club, who have rated the Israel international highly for their system.

The Eagles were not alone in showing interest alongside Inter Milan. Everton and Aston Villa were also reportedly keen, while Newcastle United had monitored the player. Khalaili recorded 12 goal contributions for Union Saint-Gilloise last season, underscoring his attacking output and pace.

How Khalaili fits at Crystal Palace

The Eagles are heavily interested in signing a right-back or right wing-back for their system under Pierre Sage, with the French manager expected to continue using a back three and wing-backs. There is reportedly an agreement in place for Zavier Gozo of Real Salt Lake, who also operates on the right flank, while Palace have been actively linked with Torino’s Alieu Njie.

Khalaili’s combination of pace and goal-contribution record makes him a natural fit for Crystal Palace’s high-intensity wing-back system, where attacking output is paramount. Whether these links reflect concerns over depth beyond Daniel Munoz or future availability remains unclear.

Khalaili’s arrival certainly signals that Palace have prioritised reinforcing the right flank. He can play as a right-back in a back four or as a wing-back, with the pace and attacking output to thrive in Sage’s system.