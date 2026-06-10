Newcastle United rival Tottenham in Anan Khalaili chase

Union Saint-Gilloise attacker Anan Khalaili is emerging on the lists of Tottenham and Newcastle United, as the two teams are looking for a wide player in the market.

Tottenham and Newcastle United are monitoring Union Saint-Gilloise winger Anan Khalaili as both clubs search for attacking reinforcements, with The Athletic reporting increasing interest from English sides. The 21-year-old Israeli international has impressed with his performances in Belgium, and an opportunity to play in the Premier League could emerge in the near future.

Anan Khalaili, who predominantly plays on the right side of the pitch for Union Saint-Gilloise, often in a wing-back role, is now seen as a viable target by both sides. The Israeli international has recorded six goals and six assists in 52 games across all competitions last season for the Belgian side.

Khalaili to the Premier League?

Khalaili may not be the most high-profile name available in the market, but given the inflated prices for decent wide talents, he could represent a comparatively cheaper option. Union Saint-Gilloise will still demand a significant fee by their standards, especially with the Israeli international having two years left on his deal, along with an option for another season.

Tottenham were reportedly interested in Khalaili as per a report, and the latest developments suggest they are continuing to monitor him. There is no offer in place from Spurs for Union Saint-Gilloise, although that could change depending on how their transfer strategy evolves. Their priority target remains Savinho, with talks for the Manchester City star reportedly advancing, according to recent reports.

Why are Newcastle United keen?

Newcastle United sold Anthony Gordon to Barcelona very early in the window, and while some outlets suggest Khalaili could be a direct replacement, that idea may not fully align. The 21-year-old winger primarily operates on the right side, and despite his ability to play on the opposite flank, he could serve as a replacement for Harvey Barnes, who has been linked with Aston Villa.

Newcastle United continue to monitor his situation closely. As things stand, Union Saint-Gilloise could anticipate offers or at least approaches in the near future, and they are expected to stand firm and demand a substantial fee for Khalaili, with approaches from English sides likely in the coming weeks.