Aston Villa, Everton fall behind Inter Milan in Anan Khalaili race

Inter Milan have moved into pole position to sign Israeli winger Anan Khalaili from Union Saint-Gilloise, with Aston Villa and Everton among the interested parties.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, the Serie A champions have tabled an opening bid worth €20 million for the 21-year-old winger, though Union Saint-Gilloise are holding out for €30 million as negotiations continue. Aston Villa and Everton remain keen on the Israeli international but face a fight to match Inter’s early advantage in talks.

Who is Anan Khalaili?

Anan Khalaili is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in Haifa, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Israel, starting his youth career at Beitar Haifa before graduating from the youth division at Maccabi Haifa. However, the youngster has seen his stock soar since joining Union Saint-Gilloise in July 2024.

The Israeli international was instrumental in Union Saint-Gilloise’s impressive 2025/26 campaign, in which they won a trophy and finished runners-up to KAA Gent in the Pro League final. Khalaili scored six goals and provided six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Aston Villa will pursue a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, as Jadon Sancho’s loan stint has ended, with a permanent move not on the cards. Additionally, Leon Bailey reportedly faces an uncertain future at Villa Park, forcing the West Midlands club to identify targets, including Anis Hadj Moussa.

Meanwhile, Everton’s interest in Anan Khalaili makes sense. The Toffees are combing the market for a winger, as they have yet to reach an agreement over a permanent move for Jack Grealish. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that the Merseyside club could be forced to sell Iliman Ndiaye amid his links with several high-profile clubs.

As for Inter Milan, the Serie A champions are reportedly eager to remodel their offensive unit and bring some width to their attacking moves. With Denzel Dumfries joining Real Madrid, they need a solution on the right flank, and Khalaili has the energy and defensive work-rate to fill in as a right wing-back.

Union Saint-Gilloise’s €30 million asking price remains the key barrier to any deal. With Inter already leading the race following their €20 million opening offer, Aston Villa and Everton must act decisively if they are to persuade the Belgian club to accept a rival bid.