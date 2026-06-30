Aston Villa, Newcastle United advance talks to sign Anis Hadj Moussa

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are interested in signing 24-year-old Algerian international Anis Hadj Moussa from Eredivisie club Feyenoord this summer.

According to a report by Sacha Tavolieri on Sky Sport Switzerland, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have advanced talks to sign Anis Hadj Moussa. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 24-year-old Feyenoord winger.

Per Sacha Tavolieri, the Paris-born winger is also a target for Saudi Pro League clubs, though he is prioritising moving to the Premier League ahead of the 2026/27 season. Meanwhile, Feyenoord will demand around €35 ​​million to part ways with Hadj Moussa in the coming weeks.

Anis Hadj Moussa and his career so far

Anis Hadj Moussa has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Eredivisie since joining Feyenoord from Patro Eisden in July 2024. The 23-year-old has been a regular in the final third in his two seasons with the club, and his impressive performances earned him a spot in Algeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Algerian international scored 14 goals and provided seven assists in 40 appearances across all competitions. Meanwhile, Hadj Moussa’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Aston Villa and Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Anis Hadj Moussa makes sense. The Magpies are scouring the market for a wide attacker, as Anthony Gordon has joined Barcelona in a big-money move this summer. The English international has left a gaping hole in the offensive unit at St. James’ Park, compelling the Tyneside outfit to seek a solution from the market.

As for Aston Villa, Jadon Sancho’s loan spell has ended, while Leon Bailey reportedly faces an uncertain future at Villa Park. With Unai Emery’s team overly dependent on Morgan Rogers and Ollie Watkins in the final third, they need to sign at least one productive wide attacker, making Hadj Moussa an option worth considering.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord’s asking price is not excessive, considering Hadj Moussa’s age profile and productivity in the last 12 months. Aston Villa and Newcastle United should have the financial bandwidth to afford a deal worth €35 ​​million as the Algerian winger prepares to move to the Premier League in the coming weeks.