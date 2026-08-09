Crystal Palace table improved bid to sign Alieu Njie

Crystal Palace are ready to test Torino with an improved offer for right-sided midfielder Alieu Njie, with the new proposal reportedly in the region of €19 million.

Crystal Palace are ready to test Torino with an improved offer for right-sided midfielder Alieu Njie, with the new proposal reportedly in the region of €19 million, according to French journalist Sebastien Vidal.

Crystal Palace have reportedly had a bid rejected for Alieu Njie by Torino, but the Eagles have improved their proposal to €19 million including bonuses. The versatile midfielder can operate across several positions, usually playing on the right side of midfield or as an attacking midfielder, and could play right wing-back if needed.

The position he occupies most often is of interest to Crystal Palace, who have reportedly already seen a bid rejected earlier in the window. The Eagles are now ready to return with a new offer, which may already have been lodged, leaving Torino with a decision to make over the 21-year-old midfield prospect.

Sage’s tactical approach and Crystal Palace’s wing-back strategy

Crystal Palace are transforming their approach under manager Pierre Sage, who has adopted the idea of fortifying the club’s defensive foundations. The arrivals of Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oscar Mingueza have shown their intent to solidify the backline, with the French tactician likely to deploy a back three and wing-backs, much like his predecessor, Oliver Glasner.

This tactical approach creates the need to strengthen the wings after the arrival of central defenders suited to a back-three system. The idea of signing Njie could spark interesting discussions about how Sage views the position currently held by Daniel Munoz.

Crystal Palace have now returned with a new €19 million offer, including bonuses, for the Torino star. The Italian side are eager to hold on to the 21-year-old midfielder, but the offer from the Eagles could force Torino to reconsider.

Do Crystal Palace need Alieu Njie?

Crystal Palace recently agreed a deal for Zavier Gozo from MLS side Real Salt Lake, and the American tends to play on the right wing-back. On initial viewing, he was expected to deputise for Munoz during the upcoming season, which also includes European football.

However, there have been several exit rumours surrounding Munoz, and the idea of bringing in Njie could be related to the Colombian’s possible departure. Sage could also use the Torino man in different positions, as he would provide the versatility and flexibility to play multiple roles within the back-three system.