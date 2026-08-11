Everton eyeing summer move for Daniel Munoz

Everton will look to sign 30-year-old Colombian international Daniel Munoz from Crystal Palace this summer.

According to an update from Sky Sports journalists Dharmesh Sheth, Vinny O’Connor, and James Savundra, Daniel Munoz is the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a new right-back, and they have set their sights on the 30-year-old Crystal Palace wing-back.

Per Dharmesh Sheth, Vinny O’Connor, and James Savundra, David Moyes is driving Everton’s push for a new right-back, and they have also suggested that there is “no guarantee that the Colombian stays” at Selhurst Park beyond the summer transfer window.

How has Daniel Munoz fared for Crystal Palace?

Daniel Munoz has established himself as one of the most reliable full-backs/wing-backs in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from KRC Genk in January 2024. The 30-year-old hit the ground running at the club, and he has become a pivotal figure for the South London outfit in the last two and a half years, with Oliver Glasner bringing the best out of him during his stint at Selhurst Park.

The Colombian international has made over 100 appearances for Crystal Palace thus far while chipping in with 11 goals and 16 assists, an impressive return for a wing-back. Munoz has been integral to the South London club’s recent success, and his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Everton’s interest in Daniel Munoz is understandable. The Toffees are scouring the market for a right-back, as Seamus Coleman has called time on his illustrious stint with the Merseyside outfit following the 2025/26 season, thus ending his long association with the club. Additionally, Nathan Patterson is reportedly on the chopping block after struggling throughout his spell with Everton.

That leaves Jake O’Brien, primarily a centre-back, as the only recognised right-back option in David Moyes’s squad. That explains the Everton manager’s desire to sign a new right-back in the ongoing transfer window, with Munoz’s wing-back hybrid and final-third output becoming an attractive option.

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However, Sky Sports has reported that the Colombian international is also a target for “a number of European clubs”, and recent reports have linked him with Chelsea and Barcelona. Everton’s path to landing Munoz will hinge on decisiveness in negotiations with the experienced wide player.