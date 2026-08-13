Everton could leapfrog Fulham, Liverpool in Hector Fort chase

Everton are set to overtake Fulham and Liverpool in the pursuit of Barcelona defensive sensation Hector Fort.

According to a report from Sport, Everton are monitoring Barcelona youngster Hector Fort, who has accepted that his future likely lies away from Camp Nou. The Toffees have stepped up their efforts to sign the young Spaniard, and they could leapfrog rivals Fulham and Liverpool in the battle for his signature.

The 20-year-old had hoped to change Hansi Flick’s plans during pre-season and force his way into Barcelona’s first-team picture. However, the club’s stance has remained unchanged, leaving Fort and his representatives focused on finding a new destination where he can enjoy regular football.

Several Premier League clubs have shown interest in the versatile right-back, with Everton, Fulham, and Liverpool all monitoring his situation.

Premier League trio to battle for Fort’s signature

Everton could emerge as the most attractive option for both the player and Barcelona. The club’s need for depth at right-back following Seamus Coleman’s departure, combined with a stable managerial setup under David Moyes, may offer Fort a clearer pathway than Liverpool or Fulham.

Moyes has Nathan Patterson and Jake O’Brien as his right-back options at present. However, Fort could increase competition and provide another young option capable of developing into a long-term starter.

Fulham, meanwhile, are also looking towards the future. Timothy Castagne and Kenny Tete are both 30, and have not been at their best for a while, making Fort an appealing investment given his age and potential. The Cottagers could see the Barcelona academy graduate as someone capable of gradually taking over the position while providing immediate competition.

Liverpool are also evaluating Fort as an option. Jeremie Frimpong has yet to make the desired impact since arriving, while Conor Bradley is still not considered ready to be the undisputed first-choice option. Adding Fort would give Andoni Iraola another young and versatile player to compete for minutes.

Fort’s development was also boosted by his loan spell at Elche last season, although a shoulder injury limited him to just 17 appearances. Despite playing fewer than 700 minutes, he still registered five goal contributions, demonstrating his attacking potential from the full-back position.

Barcelona are now keen to resolve Fort’s situation quickly, particularly with the major European leagues about to begin. The Spanish defender remains under contract until 2029, meaning the Catalan giants have considerable control over his future.

Rather than simply allowing promising youngsters to leave, Barcelona now favour arrangements that preserve a significant percentage of the player’s rights and potential future-sale value. That formula could prove decisive. While a loan remains possible, Everton’s ability to present an attractive overall proposal could see them emerge as the front-runner.