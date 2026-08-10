Everton, Fulham, Liverpool in transfer tussle to sign Hector Fort

Everton, Fulham, and Liverpool are keen on signing 20-year-old Spanish youth international Hector Fort from Barcelona this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Hector Fort has no future at Barcelona heading into the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window. The reigning La Liga champions are open to a permanent exit for the 20-year-old homegrown defender, and a move to the Premier League may be on the cards, though he is also a target for Inter Milan and Racing Santander.

Who is Hector Fort?

Hector Fort is among the latest batch of academy graduates to rise in prominence after graduating from La Masia. The 20-year-old spent his formative years in Catalonia, starting his youth career at PB Anguera before joining Barcelona in 2013 and subsequently spending over a decade with the Catalan club.

The Spanish defensive prospect broke into the first-team squad at the club at the onset of the 2023/24 season, and he has made 30 appearances thus far while chipping in with three assists. Fort spent the 2025/26 season on loan with Elche and turned out only 17 times while contributing 3 goals and 2 assists. A new adventure now beckons the homegrown full-back.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton will pursue a right-back in the ongoing transfer window, as they must replace Seamus Coleman, who has called time on his long association with the Merseyside club. Additionally, Nathan Patterson appears to be on the chopping block after failing to make his mark during his stint with Everton thus far. So, with Jake O’Brien, a centre-back, the only recognised right-back option in David Moyes’s squad, they need a long-term solution on the flank.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s interest in Hector Fort makes logical sense. The Cottagers are scouring the market for a right-back, as neither Kenny Tete nor Timothy Castagne is influential enough to be a game-changer from the right flank. So, they need a productive right-back to evolve their style of player under the tutelage of newly-appointed head coach Alvaro Arbeloa.

As for Liverpool, Conor Bradley is a long-term absentee due to a knee injury, and Jeremie Frimpong has struggled with persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bayer Leverkusen. So, signing a right-back who can reprise any role will be a sensible decision, as the Reds also have gaps in the centre-back and left-back berths.

With Barcelona telling Fort he is free to leave in the summer transfer window, the English clubs will attempt to leverage the lure of playing in the Premier League to land the Spaniard. However, the prospect of regular game time will also be crucial. Regular first-team football and wages will ultimately determine his destination.