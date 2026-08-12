Fulham hold talks to sign Hector Fort from Barcelona

Fulham will attempt to sign 20-year-old Spanish defender Hector Fort from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

According to a report by MARCA via Sport Witness, Hector Fort is reluctant to leave Barcelona in the ongoing transfer window, having shown similar hesitance before joining Elche on loan last summer. However, the 20-year-old versatile defender has no future at the Catalan club, as they have told him and Marc Casado that they must find new clubs.

Barcelona’s stance provides cause for optimism to Fulham, with the West London club holding talks with the Blaugrana and Fort over a possible deal. Per Nil Sola on Carrusel Deportivo, Fort has trained away from the group as the reigning La Liga champions attempt to engineer a summer exit.

Hector Fort and his situation

Hector Fort now faces a critical juncture after impressing since graduating from La Masia. The 20-year-old started his youth career at PB Anguera before joining Barcelona in 2013. He rose through La Masia over a decade before reaching the first team.

The Spanish defensive prospect broke into the first-team squad at Barcelona at the onset of the 2023/24 season, and he made 30 appearances while chipping in with three assists. Fort spent the 2025/26 season on loan with Elche and turned out 17 times while contributing 3 goals and 2 assists. After returning from the loan spell, a new adventure now beckons the homegrown full-back, as he has no future at FC Barcelona.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Fulham’s interest in Hector Fort makes logical sense. The Cottagers need a right-back after Kenny Tete and Timothy Castagne failed to deliver attacking width from the flank. Under newly-appointed head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, Fulham aim to strengthen their attacking play from the right-back position.

Additionally, Fort’s ability to play as a centre-back adds to his appeal, amid Fulham’s search for a new central defender after selling Issa Diop to Ipswich Town. So, the Barcelona homegrown prospect is an appealing target for Fulham, and they will hope to come close to an agreement after holding talks with the Blaugrana and the Spaniard.

Recent reports have claimed that Barcelona will demand €10 million for the young Spanish defender, which adds to his appeal. But Fort has shown reluctance to depart Barcelona, complicating Fulham’s pursuit.