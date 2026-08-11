Barcelona poised to demand €10 million to sell Hector Fort

Barcelona will demand around €10 million to part ways with 20-year-old Spanish defender Hector Fort this summer.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Everton and Fulham are interested in Hector Fort. The two Premier League clubs are keen on reinforcing their defensive units by signing a versatile full-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Barcelona homegrown prospect.

Per Fichajes, the Spaniard is up for sale, with Barcelona ready to cash in on him in the summer transfer window, as illustrated by the asking price of €10 million. However, the report has added that the reigning La Liga champions “do not want to lose control” over the youngster’s future, and they could seek the inclusion of a buyback clause to sanction his sale.

Who is Hector Fort?

Hector Fort is among the latest promising Barcelona prospects to rise in prominence after graduating from La Masia. The 20-year-old spent his formative years in Catalonia, starting his youth career at PB Anguera before joining Barcelona in 2013 and subsequently spending over a decade with the Catalan club, rising through the ranks in La Masia.

The Spanish defensive prospect broke into the first-team squad at the club at the onset of the 2023/24 season, and he has made 30 appearances thus far while chipping in with three assists. Fort spent the 2025/26 season on loan with Elche and turned out only 17 times while contributing 3 goals and 2 assists. After returning from the loan spell, a new adventure now beckons the homegrown full-back, as he has no future at FC Barcelona.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Everton will pursue a right-back in the ongoing transfer window following Seamus Coleman’s departure from the Merseyside club. Additionally, Nathan Patterson is reportedly on the chopping block after failing to make his mark during his stint with the club. With limited recognised right-back options available, David Moyes’s side are actively seeking reinforcements on the flank.

Meanwhile, Fulham’s interest in Hector Fort is understandable. The Cottagers are combing the market for a right-back, as neither Kenny Tete nor Timothy Castagne has proven sufficiently productive in the final third. Under newly-appointed head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, they seek to evolve their attacking width from the right-back berth.

Fort’s ability to play multiple defensive roles adds to his appeal for both English clubs. With Barcelona open to selling the Spaniard for €10 million and a potential buyback clause, a Premier League move is likely contingent on regular game time and his suitors’ willingness to accept the Catalan club’s terms.