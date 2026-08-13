Everton retain Alistair Johnston interest despite cooling talks.

Everton remain interested in Celtic right-back Alistair Johnston despite cooling their pursuit after being put off by the Scottish champions’ asking price.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees are still keeping tabs on the 27-year-old as David Moyes continues searching for a new right-back before the September 1 transfer deadline.

Celtic are understood to value Johnston at £15 million or more, a figure Everton have so far been reluctant to meet. However, the player’s desire to test himself in the Premier League has ensured the door is not completely closed.

Everton could revive move late in window

Right-back remains one of Everton’s priority positions, and Johnston is still among the leading options under consideration. The Toffees initially stepped back from negotiations because of Celtic’s financial demands, but they have not abandoned the possibility of returning with another offer later in the window.

That may become particularly relevant after Celtic complete their Champions League play-off against LASK. Martin O’Neill’s side are reluctant to lose Johnston before the tie is settled, with the second leg scheduled for August 25. Once that fixture is out of the way, the Scottish champions could be more willing to consider proposals if Everton are prepared to move closer to their valuation.

Celtic determined to protect key player

Johnston missed a significant portion of last season through injury but returned before the end of the campaign and quickly reminded Celtic of his importance. His performances at the World Cup further strengthened his reputation, and Celtic continue to regard him as a key part of their long-term plans.

That explains their refusal to entertain a cut-price sale and Everton, though, believe the player’s interest in Premier League football could become an important factor if negotiations resume.

This one feels like it could easily come back to life in the final week of the window. Everton clearly like Johnston, while the player appears open to the move. The real issue has always been Celtic’s £15m valuation and their desire to keep him through the Champions League play-off.

If Everton are still searching for a right-back after August 25, Johnston could quickly return to the top of their shortlist. Until then, this is a case of interest cooling rather than disappearing completely.