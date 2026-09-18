Matthias Jaissle will have final say on Dan Burn renewal

Matthias Jaissle will ultimately decide whether Dan Burn deserves a new contract as the defender nears a return to first-team action after the international break.

According to Football Insider, Dan Burn’s future at Newcastle United hangs in the balance and will depend on how much he impresses new manager Matthias Jaissle. The German coach could use the veteran defender in an important leadership role, while his performances throughout the season may determine whether he is offered a new deal.

Newcastle United face several important decisions regarding experienced players who are entering the final year of their contracts. Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are both due to become free agents next summer. Former manager Eddie Howe reportedly wanted to offer Schar a new contract and may have held a similar view of Dan Burn, whose future has now come under scrutiny.

Dan Burn joined Newcastle United from Brighton & Hove Albion in a £13 million deal in January 2022 and has performed excellently for his boyhood club. The 6ft 7in defender has made 193 appearances for the Magpies since moving to Tyneside, and the club now face a significant decision regarding his future.

Matthias Jaissle key to Dan Burn decision

Jaissle arrived at Newcastle as Howe’s replacement and has already become popular with the supporters because of the way his team have continued to play. Newcastle suffered a damaging defeat to Leeds United in Gameweek 4, but they were missing several important players, including Dan Burn.

The defender is still recovering from an ankle problem that has kept him out of action so far, but he is expected to return after the international break. Newcastle had reportedly planned to hold contract talks with Dan Burn earlier, but little progress has been made.

There were also reports of interest from Aston Villa, although no move materialised. Nevertheless, Dan Burn is understood to be keen to remain at Newcastle United. Any decision regarding his immediate future is likely to depend on his performances once he returns. Jaissle will be responsible for deciding whether the defender deserves a contract extension.

For now, the German manager is counting on Dan Burn to make his presence felt after returning to fitness. He will also expect the experienced defender to fight for his place alongside Malick Thiaw and Sven Botman.