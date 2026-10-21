Newcastle United planning bargain move for Fikayo Tomori.

Newcastle United could have an opportunity to solve a defensive problem without committing a major transfer fee, with Fikayo Tomori emerging as a potential target ahead of next summer.

Football Insider claim that Newcastle remain interested in the AC Milan centre-back, who could become a free agent when his current contract expires. The 28-year-old has already attracted Premier League attention and his availability at no transfer fee could make him an especially appealing option for Eddie Howe.

Tomori’s situation has changed considerably at Milan. After making 37 appearances last season, the England international has found regular football much harder to secure this campaign and appears increasingly likely to move on.

Newcastle have Tomori firmly on their radar

Newcastle were linked with Tomori before the start of the season and have continued to monitor his circumstances. His experience in both English and Italian football makes him a relatively low-risk proposition compared with a younger defender arriving from abroad.

Tomori has made more than 160 Serie A appearances and accumulated 32 Champions League outings, giving him considerable experience at the highest level. His pace and ability to defend space could also suit Newcastle’s preference for an aggressive defensive line.

His lack of regular football under Ruben Amorim, however, has become the defining feature of his current situation. Tomori recently earned a first start of the season in Milan’s Europa League victory over Red Bull Salzburg before making a brief appearance against Atalanta. For Newcastle, the possibility of signing an experienced Premier League defender without paying a transfer fee could be difficult to ignore.

Tomori could be a smart Newcastle gamble

Tomori would make sense for Newcastle precisely because this would not need to be a blockbuster signing. At 28, he is entering the stage of his career where reliability and experience can be more valuable than potential, while his years in Serie A have added another layer to his defensive education.

The main question is whether his decline at Milan reflects circumstances or a genuine drop in level. If it is largely a matter of selection, Newcastle could acquire a centre-back capable of competing immediately for a starting position.

There is also a tactical argument as Tomori’s recovery pace allows a team to defend aggressively without leaving enormous spaces behind the back line. That could complement Newcastle’s intensity and give Howe another option when injuries or fixture congestion become an issue. A free transfer would make the gamble even more attractive and if Tomori can rediscover his best level, Newcastle could turn Milan’s misfit into one of the Premier League’s smarter bargain signings.