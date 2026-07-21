Newcastle United make enquiry to sign Fikayo Tomori

Newcastle United have reportedly enquired about Fikayo Tomori, with Coventry City also linked to the defender, who is expected to leave AC Milan.

According to Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Newcastle United have enquired about Fikayo Tomori, with the club seeking defensive reinforcements this summer. The English defender is expected to leave AC Milan in this window, with Coventry City also reportedly interested in the centre-back.

Fikayo Tomori came through the Chelsea academy and made a switch to AC Milan back in 2021. He has made 214 appearances across all competitions, winning the Serie A title, and was a regular for the team until last season.

The arrival of Ruben Amorim suggests Tomori is not part of the Portuguese coach’s plans, according to reports. With the English defender entering the final year of his deal at the San Siro, AC Milan are prepared to consider offers in the region of €20 million, rather than losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Newcastle United to chase Fikayo Tomori?

Tomori has attracted significant interest from English clubs. Newly promoted Coventry City, managed by Frank Lampard, are linked with a number of experienced defenders as the manager seeks to strengthen his squad.

John Stones and Pau Torres are among the names mentioned in reports; however, Coventry also reportedly face competition from Newcastle United, where Eddie Howe is equally keen to add defensive options, particularly in a central area.

While Tomori has concerns in possession, he defends well without the ball. At €20 million, he offers quality and experience to reinforce Newcastle’s back-line. As things stand, Howe is expected to begin the new season with Sven Botman and Malick Thiaw as his main central defensive pairing. Should Tomori join, he would compete with those players, who will be familiar with Malick Thiaw from their time together at Milan.

The deal could be viable, as there are no major Champions League clubs reportedly showing interest in Tomori. There are also doubts over whether he would prefer to join a newly promoted Premier League side in Coventry, which could open the door for Newcastle to move for the €20 million-rated defender.