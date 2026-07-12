AC Milan prepared to sell Fikayo Tomori amid Newcastle United links

AC Milan will entertain bids to part ways with 28-year-old English centre-back Fikayo Tomori this summer.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Fikayo Tomori is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 28-year-old AC Milan defender.

O’Rourke said, “If Eddie Howe wants to strengthen his defensive options, Tomori I’m sure is somebody who would figure on his wanted list. I think there’ll be a number of clubs, Premier League sides, probably other European sides too, that would be interested in Tomori, as it does seem that Milan would be willing to cash in on him. So look, it’ll be a pretty open race for tomorrow if Milan do open the doors for him.”

Fikayo Tomori and his journey at AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining AC Milan from Chelsea. The Serie A giants initially signed the 28-year-old defender on loan in January 2021 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window. Since then, the Englishman has endured peaks and troughs, which has led to speculation surrounding his future.

Tomori has made over 200 appearances for AC Milan thus far while chipping in with seven goals and six assists. However, the English international faces an uncertain future at San Siro this summer, with Mario Gila’s arrival from Lazio throwing his spot as a starter in contention. A return to the Premier League may be on the cards this summer.

Premier League move on the cards?

Fikayo Tomori has been on Newcastle United’s wishlist since last summer. The continued interest makes sense, as Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in the twilight of their careers. Additionally, Burn has recently emerged as a target for Aston Villa, putting his future under a cloud of uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Sven Botman’s persistent fitness issues have limited his availability, creating gaps in Newcastle’s defensive line. So, the Magpies need a new centre-back now, with several candidates, including Ladislav Krejci, emerging on their wishlist. Tomori offers a ready-made solution, as his Premier League track record and age (28) strike a balance between immediate impact and long-term value, addressing Newcastle’s need for a dependable centre-back.

Tomori’s previous Premier League experience is a clear advantage, enabling him to integrate quickly into Newcastle’s system should a deal be struck. With AC Milan open to his departure and Newcastle facing defensive pressure from rivals targeting their own reinforcements, the Magpies must move swiftly to secure a deal.