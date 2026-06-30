Newcastle United rival Leeds United in Ladislav Krejci chase, price revealed

Newcastle United and Leeds United are competing for Wolves defender Ladislav Krejci this summer, with the Czech international valued at £40 million by the Midlands club.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Leeds United have stepped up their search for a new central defender following the expected departure of Pascal Struijk, who is closing in on a move to Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth around £20 million.

Krejci has also attracted interest from Newcastle United, who have been monitoring the 27-year-old for some time as they continue to strengthen Eddie Howe’s defensive options. Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in their 30s, and Newcastle need younger alternatives. The Magpies were quite mediocre defensively last season, conceding 55 goals in the league. It is no surprise that they are looking to tighten up at the back.

Leeds United’s interest could accelerate the bidding and drive up Krejci’s asking price, particularly if Daniel Farke’s side accelerates negotiations. The report states that initial contact has already been made regarding the former Girona defender, who impressed during his first season at Wolves.

His ability to operate comfortably on the left side of central defence and adapt to different tactical systems has made him an attractive option for multiple Premier League clubs. Wolves are understood to value the defender at around £40 million.

The Midlands club only completed his permanent signing after triggering a £26 million purchase clause following his loan spell, but they are now looking to make a significant profit should they sanction a sale this summer.

Leeds United eyeing multiple defensive options

While Krejci is admired, Leeds are also keeping alternative options open. Union Berlin defender Danilho Doekhi remains under consideration after becoming available on a free transfer, while Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Nico Elvedi is another serious candidate.

The Whites have reportedly already opened discussions over Elvedi, who previously worked under Farke in Germany and could be available for around £9 million. Nevertheless, Krejci’s blend of physicality, aerial dominance and versatility continues to make him one of the standout names on Leeds United’s shortlist.

His performances have not gone unnoticed elsewhere either, with Newcastle remaining firmly in the picture as they evaluate defensive reinforcements ahead of the new campaign. Both clubs face tight timelines: Leeds must replace Struijk before pre-season, while the Magpies continue to evaluate Krejci as part of Eddie Howe’s summer defensive overhaul. The race for his signature will likely be decided by fee negotiations in the coming weeks.