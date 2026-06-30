Leeds United in contact with Borussia Monchengladbach for Nico Elvedi deal

Leeds United have opened talks with Borussia Mönchengladbach to sign centre-back Nico Elvedi this summer, but initial proposals have fallen short of the Bundesliga club’s £9 million valuation.

Farke’s side is preparing for life in the Premier League. They are eager to strengthen at the back amid the impending departure of captain Pascal Struijk. The Dutch defender is heading to Brighton, forcing Leeds to identify suitable replacements capable of making an immediate impact at the highest level.

According to TEAMtalk, club-to-club contact has already taken place between Leeds and Borussia Mönchengladbach regarding Elvedi. The Switzerland international has one year remaining on his contract, a situation that has encouraged Leeds to pursue a deal. However, negotiations remain ongoing; Leeds’ initial proposals fell below Borussia Mönchengladbach’s £9 million valuation.

Elvedi’s relationship with Farke could prove decisive. The pair previously worked together during the German coach’s spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach, and the Leeds manager is understood to be a long-time admirer of the 29-year-old’s composure, leadership and defensive intelligence.

The experienced defender is also believed to be open to the prospect of testing himself in the Premier League. A reunion with Farke at Elland Road is an attractive prospect; personal terms are unlikely to pose obstacles once a fee is agreed.

Leeds United very keen on defensive additions

Leeds United have also been linked with other defensive options. Czech international Ladislav Krejci, currently at Wolves, remains on Leeds’ shortlist. German defender Danilho Doekhi has also been monitored, although interest from clubs across Germany and Italy could complicate any potential pursuit.

With Premier League survival likely to depend on defensive solidity, Leeds are prioritising experienced additions who can adapt quickly to English football. Elvedi, who has spent his entire senior career at Borussia Mönchengladbach and has accumulated extensive Bundesliga experience alongside more than 60 international appearances for Switzerland, fits that profile.

Negotiations between the two clubs are expected to continue in the coming days. The asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality and experience, and a resolution is anticipated before pre-season training commences.