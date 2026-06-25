Borussia Monchengladbach unwilling to sell Nico Elvedi for £7 million this summer

Borussia Monchengladbach will not entertain bids as low as £7 million to sell 29-year-old Swiss centre-back Nico Elvedi this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Nico Elvedi is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach defender.

However, a summer deal will not be straightforward, as per Football Insider, Leeds United’s desired bid of around £7 million will not be enough to land the experienced defender. Instead, the Bundesliga club will demand a higher sum to sell Elvedi.

Nico Elvedi and his top-class Bundesliga run

Nico Elvedi has been among the most dependable defenders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Monchengladbach from FC Zurich in July 2015. The 29-year-old has been a regular at the back for Die Fohlen for most of his stint with the club, translating that solidity and success to the international stage.

Elvedi has made over 350 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach thus far while chipping in with 19 goals and 13 assists. Meanwhile, the 70-cap Swiss international has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe with his exploits for Gladbach. Premier League clubs, in particular, have been keen on signing him, with Leeds United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

English summer beckons?

Nico Elvedi has been on Leeds United’s radar for a long time, and the West Yorkshire club wanted to sign the Borussia Monchengladbach defender last year. While the deal did not see the light of day, the continued interest in him makes sense due to the uncertainties surrounding Sebastiaan Bornauw’s long-term future.

The Belgian defender is a target for Bundesliga club FC Koln, and he will likely leave Leeds United this summer to return to Germany. With Daniel Farke utilising the 3-5-2 formation at the West Yorkshire club, they need a long-term replacement for Bornauw, with Elvedi emerging as a viable target.

The 29-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach defender’s vast experience and leadership ability make him an appealing option for Leeds United, and he can give the Whites his prime years. However, while Elvedi is reportedly open to joining the Premier League club, Gladbach’s unwillingness to accept a fee worth £7 million puts a spanner in the works, prompting Leeds to consider a higher bid.