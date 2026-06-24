Nico Elvedi keen on joining Leeds United, Daniel Farke factor revealed

Leeds United are hoping to sign 29-year-old Swiss international defender Nico Elvedi from Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach this summer.

Leeds United are looking to improve their defensive unit this summer, and Nico Elvedi has been identified as a target. The 29-year-old has been a key performer for Borussia Monchengladbach, and Daniel Farke has worked with him during his time at the club. It seems that both parties are keen on a reunion. Elvedi knows Farke’s system well, and you should be able to adapt quickly and make an immediate impact.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Swiss defender is entering the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga outfit, and they could be under pressure to sell him. He is keen on a move to Leeds United, and it remains to be seen whether the Whites can wrap up the move quickly.

Leeds United must tighten up defensively next season

Leeds United finished 14th in the Premier League table and conceded 56 goals in the recently concluded campaign. They will need to improve defensively if they want to do well next season. They will not want to fight for survival once again. The Whites will be hoping to establish themselves as a solid mid-table team in the Premier League for now.

While finishing 14th for a newly promoted team is hardly a disaster, conceding 56 goals and still staying up in the Premier League could prove to be unsustainable in future. Improving the defensive unit’s quality should be a priority for them, particularly amid speculation surrounding Sebastiaan Bornauw’s long-term future.

The Swiss international certainly has physicality and technical attributes for Premier League football, and he could be an asset for the club. Signing a player of his quality for a knockdown price would be a masterstroke from Leeds United.

The 29-year-old has consistently shown his quality in Germany, and he has also played for his country. He will look to make his mark in English football now. Ideally, the Bundesliga club will not want to sell a key player like him, but they will not want to lose him for free next summer.

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Elvedi’s contract situation has put them under pressure, and they will be looking to accept a reasonable deal for the player. Leeds United have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line.