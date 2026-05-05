FC Koln eyeing summer move for Sebastiaan Bornauw

Bundesliga club FC Koln will reportedly look to sign 27-year-old Belgian international Sebastiaan Bornauw from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

A report by German outlet Kicker has revealed that Leeds United defender Sebastiaan Bornauw is the subject of interest from FC Koln. The Billy Goats are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back ahead of the 2026/27 season and have set their sights on the 27-year-old.

The latest report has revealed that decision-makers at FC Koln want to restructure the team’s defensive unit and are seeking an experienced option to do so. However, the update has suggested that “a transfer would likely not be cheap due to his contract with Leeds”, which will expire in three years.

How has Sebastiaan Bornauw fared at Leeds United?

Sebastiaan Bornauw has struggled to make his mark since joining Leeds United from VfL Wolfsburg last summer. Born in Wemmel, the 27-year-old spent his formative years in Morocco and Belgium, graduating from the youth division at RSC Anderlecht. However, he rose in prominence during his spell in the Bundesliga, making his mark during stints with FC Koln and Wolfsburg.

As for Bornauw’s stint with Leeds United, the Belgian defender has managed only 646 minutes of game time in 14 appearances across all competitions thus far. Despite struggling to establish a foothold at Elland Road, his stock remains high, with FC Koln among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Bundesliga return on the cards?

FC Koln mulled over signing Sebastiaan Bornauw earlier this month, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes sense, as the Billy Goats are combing the market for a centre-back, hoping for some stability after being in the relegation battle in the 2025/26 Bundesliga season thus far.

While the German club’s first-team squad has over half a dozen centre-backs, they need more quality at the back to rise in the standings. Bornauw has thus emerged as a viable target for FC Koln, with a summer return to RheinEnergieStadion on the cards.

Meanwhile, with Leeds United scouring the market for a centre-back and showing interest in many players, including Kevin Mac Allister, a summer departure is likely for Bornauw. However, with the 27-year-old Belgian international not being a cheap option in the market, it is unclear if FC Koln can afford a deal.