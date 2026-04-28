Coventry City, Fulham, Leeds United vying for Kevin Mac Allister

Coventry City, Fulham, and Leeds United are reportedly keen on signing 28-year-old Argentine international Kevin Mac Allister from Union Saint-Gilloise.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Coventry City, Fulham, and Leeds United are competing to sign Kevin Mac Allister to reinforce their defensive units ahead of the upcoming transfer window. However, Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion are also monitoring the situation, intensifying competition for the Argentine centre-back’s signature.

Who is Kevin Mac Allister: A Profile

Kevin Mac Allister has made significant strides since arriving in Europe nearly three years ago. Born in Santa Rosa, the South American defender spent his formative years in his homeland before launching his professional career. The 28-year-old’s stock has skyrocketed during his tenure with Union Saint-Gilloise, demonstrating consistent improvement across the past three seasons.

Despite his 5’8″ frame, Mac Allister has impressed scouts with his tough-tackling style and technical proficiency. The Argentine international has made nearly 150 appearances for Union Saint-Gilloise, contributing 8 goals and 2 assists from defensive positions. His consistent performances have attracted attention from several well-known Premier League clubs including Coventry City, Fulham, and Leeds United.

Premier League Transfer Prospects: Can Mac Allister make the step up?

Coventry City will enter the summer transfer window with the objective of transforming the first-team squad to sustain their Premier League status. Reinforcing the central defensive unit is paramount. Recent reports have linked the Sky Blues with John Stones, though Mac Allister is also an attainable option. Despite his diminutive frame, his well-rounded technical style and defensive positioning compensate for his height disadvantage.

Fulham’s reported interest raises some questions. Marco Silva currently possesses four centre-backs, with Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey among the Premier League’s elite defenders. The Cottagers appear better served strengthening other areas, particularly full-back depth and midfield control, rather than pursuing another centre-back option.

For Leeds United, the situation differs. Daniel Farke’s switch to the 3-5-2 formation demands depth in the central defensive unit, with three centre-backs required for regular rotation. Sebastiaan Bornauw faces an uncertain future at Elland Road, creating a genuine need for reinforcement. Santiago Bueno remains on their radar, though Mac Allister represents another viable option worth considering.

With five Premier League clubs closely monitoring the Argentine international, a departure from Belgian football appears increasingly likely. The allure of Premier League football typically appeals to foreign players, and the opportunity to become a regular starter for ambitious clubs presents a compelling prospect for Mac Allister’s career trajectory.