Crystal Palace, Leeds United, West Ham United vying for Santiago Bueno

Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and West Ham United are reportedly keen on signing 27-year-old Uruguayan international Santiago Bueno from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer, with Brentford also interested.

A report by Sport Witness has revealed that Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and West Ham United have made contact over a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers defender. The three Premier League clubs are actively reinforcing their defensive units by pursuing centre-back options in the summer transfer window as they target sustained improvement next season.

Palace, Leeds, and West Ham have “made contact over a move” for Bueno, who wants to remain in the Premier League despite Wolves’ relegation. However, they will face stiff competition from Brentford for his signature.

How has Santiago Bueno fared in the Premier League?

Santiago Bueno has been among the most dependable performers for Wolverhampton Wanderers since arriving from Girona in August 2023. The Uruguayan international has made 25 Premier League appearances this season, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists despite the team’s struggles in a relegation battle.

While the Black Country outfit ultimately suffered the drop, Bueno’s defensive contributions stood out amid significant squad upheaval. The 27-year-old has completed 0.9 interceptions per game while producing 2 tackles, 2.4 recoveries, and 3.9 clearances. He has also won 4.2 duels per outing.

His consistent performances throughout a challenging campaign have maintained his stock in the market. Crystal Palace, Leeds United, and West Ham United now view him as a proven Premier League performer capable of making an immediate impact, even as Wolves prepare for EFL Championship football.

Will Bueno stay in the Premier League?

Crystal Palace will seek defensive reinforcements this summer following Marc Guehi’s departure to Manchester City. While Maxence Lacroix has performed admirably, the Eagles require additional quality at centre-back. Several candidates, including Joe Gomez, have emerged on Palace’s wishlist, with Bueno representing a viable alternative with established Premier League experience.

Leeds United’s interest in Bueno makes tactical sense. While Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol, and Joe Rodon have excelled in the back three, Sebastiaan Bornauw’s future at Elland Road remains uncertain. The Whites are exploring several centre-back options, including Ladislav Krejci, with his Wolverhampton Wanderers teammate now emerging as an additional target.

West Ham United require defensive reinforcement as their plans to secure Axel Disasi on a permanent deal remain uncertain. Max Kilman and Jean-Clair Todibo have demonstrated inconsistency during their respective spells with the East London club, prompting the Hammers to broaden their search for a reliable defensive partner.

Bueno’s established Premier League experience makes him an appealing proposition for all three suitors, who believe he can adapt quickly and make an immediate contribution. With the 27-year-old keen on remaining in the top flight despite Wolves’ relegation, these three clubs will consider themselves genuine contenders, though Brentford’s interest adds an additional layer of competition to any potential deal.