Leeds United optimistic of signing Ladislav Krejci this summer

Leeds United will reportedly pursue Czech centre-back Ladislav Krejci in the summer transfer window, with the club’s representatives holding positive talks about a deal.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ladislav Krejci is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back amid uncertainties surrounding Sebastiaan Bornauw’s long-term future.

The Czech defender’s representatives have held “positive talks” with Leeds United, and the Whites are increasingly confident of securing his services. With Wolverhampton Wanderers relegated from the Premier League, a move away from Molineux is on the cards for the player.

Ladislav Krejci and his Premier League journey

Ladislav Krejci has been a standout performer since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers from Girona last summer. The Black Country outfit initially signed the 27-year-old on loan from the Catalan club, with plans to complete a permanent £26 million transfer after the 2025/26 season.

The Czech Republic international has been a consistent presence at the back this term for Wolverhampton Wanderers, amassing over 2,500 minutes of game time across 30 appearances. However, despite his efforts, Krejci was unable to help the Black Country outfit avoid relegation from the Premier League, though his performances have attracted attention from several clubs, including Leeds United.

Why Krejci fits Daniel Farke’s formation

Leeds United’s interest in Krejci is understandable given their tactical requirements. Under Daniel Farke, the Whites have utilised a 3-5-2 formation during their resurgent recent run. This setup demands three top-quality centre-backs at the back, and James Justin has been deployed as a makeshift central defender to bolster the defence.

While Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol, and Joe Rodon have performed solidly, Farke requires additional depth and quality to sustain a demanding campaign, especially with Sebastiaan Bornauw facing an uncertain future at Elland Road. Several candidates, including Danilho Doekhi, have emerged on the West Yorkshire outfit’s wishlist, with Krejci also representing a viable target.

With Leeds United growing in confidence in the battle for Krejci’s signature, a summer move appears increasingly likely. The 27-year-old Czech defender has no appetite for Championship football and would prioritise a swift return to the Premier League, making Leeds an attractive option if promotion is secured.