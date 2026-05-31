Leeds United ready to pay £26 million to sign Ladislav Krejci

Leeds United will hope to sign 27-year-old Czech centre-back Ladislav Krejci from Wolverhampton Wanderers this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Ladislav Krejci is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the upcoming transfer window amid uncertainties surrounding Sebastiaan Bornauw’s long-term future, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers defender.

The TEAMtalk update has suggested that Leeds United “would be willing to offer a figure around the £26 million mark for a player they have admired for much of the past season” as they approach the summer. With the West Yorkshire club’s summer plans accelerating, a summer deal for the Czech defender may be on the cards.

Ladislav Krejci and his short Premier League journey so far

Ladislav Krejci has been a standout performer since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers from Girona last summer. The Black Country outfit initially signed the 27-year-old on loan from the Catalan club, and they will officially complete a permanent deal worth £26 million in a few weeks.

The Czech Republic international has been a consistent presence at the back this term for Wolverhampton Wanderers, amassing over 2,500 minutes of game time across 32 appearances. However, despite his efforts, Krejci was unable to help the Black Country outfit avoid relegation from the Premier League, though his performances have attracted attention from several clubs, including Leeds United.

Does Krejci fit Daniel Farke’s formation?

Leeds United’s interest in Krejci makes sense given their tactical requirements under Daniel Farke. The Whites have utilised a 3-5-2 formation during their resurgent recent run in the last six months. This setup demands three top-quality centre-backs at the back, and James Justin has often featured as a makeshift central defender.

While Pascal Struijk, Jaka Bijol, and Joe Rodon have been solid, Farke requires additional depth and quality to sustain a demanding campaign, especially with Sebastiaan Bornauw facing an uncertain future at Elland Road. Several candidates, including Danilho Doekhi, have emerged on the West Yorkshire outfit’s wishlist, with Krejci also representing a viable target.

Recent reports have claimed that the Whites are confident about signing Krejci. With Leeds United ready to offer £26 million to sign the 27-year-old Czech defender, a summer deal may be on the cards depending on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ price tag.