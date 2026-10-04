Chelsea, Liverpool join race to sign Murillo

Chelsea and Liverpool are chasing Murillo, with Nottingham Forest unlikely to entertain January approaches for the Brazilian defender.

According to a report by Football Insider, Murillo is attracting considerable interest from top Premier League clubs ahead of future windows, with Chelsea and Liverpool named as suitors. The English giants are eager to land a player in his position for the long-term future; however, Nottingham Forest are unlikely to entertain any approaches during the January window.

Murillo has been a sensational presence for Nottingham Forest in the three seasons he has been there, with his displays already attracting considerable interest in recent windows. Forest secured the future of the Brazilian centre-back in May of this year with a new contract until 2030, meaning they have control over his future and will demand significantly should a club come in with an approach.

Forest are expected to demand big money, and there are grounds for Murillo to feel that a switch to another club might benefit his career. It may all depend on where Forest finish this season after missing out on European football altogether, and another such campaign will see their big names, such as the 24-year-old South American, leave the club.

Chelsea and Liverpool to chase Murillo

Murillo has been involved in 120 games across all competitions for Nottingham Forest in the three seasons since moving from Corinthians. Chelsea and Liverpool were reportedly interested earlier in the year, and could continue to monitor the Brazilian’s performances this term in the league.

Liverpool had contemplated a summer move, as per reports, though they chose to focus on bringing in players in other positions at the time. They are interested in finding a successor to Virgil van Dijk, as Murillo has long been considered a player capable of fulfilling the role, while there are others such as Micky van de Ven, although Tottenham are unlikely to entertain any approaches, as per reports.

Liverpool may view Murillo as someone suited to their club in the long term, but they face competition from Chelsea in this regard. The Blues have been looking at players who can improve them in the present and for the future, and Murillo has been on their radar for a long time now.

Forest are unlikely to entertain any approaches for the Brazilian ahead of the January transfer window. As explained earlier, the player might be ready to move on next summer, and Chelsea and Liverpool may have to pay significantly for the defender, who is steadily becoming one of the best in his position.