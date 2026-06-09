Liverpool intensify efforts to seal Murillo transfer this summer

Liverpool may look to sign 23-year-old Brazilian international Murillo from Nottingham Forest this summer as Andoni Iraola scours the market for a left-footed centre-back.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Murillo is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the summer transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Nottingham Forest defender.

The Caught Offside report has revealed that the Premier League giants have “intensified scouting work” on the South American defender. However, the Nottingham Forest centre-back is not the only player on the Merseyside club’s wishlist, as they are also interest in Luka Vuskovic, Goncalo Inacio, and Sam Beukema.

How has Murillo fared at Nottingham Forest?

Murillo has established himself as one of the most underrated defenders in the Premier League since joining Nottingham Forest from Corinthians in August 2023. The 23-year-old hit the ground running at the City Ground, and he has made significant progress in the last three seasons, becoming a mainstay at the back for the Tricky Trees while playing his part in their recent success.

The youngster has made over 100 appearances for Nottingham Forest thus far while chipping in with four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, the Brazilian defender’s progress at the Premier League club has helped him break into his national side, reportedly capturing the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Liverpool.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Liverpool’s reported interest in Murillo is understandable. The Reds are combing the market for a centre-back heading into the summer transfer window, as Ibrahima Konate has decided to leave as a free agent this summer. The pressing need, however, is for a left-footed long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, given the legendary defender’s recent decline.

So, despite agreeing to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais this summer, and having Giovanni Leoni as a long-term option, signing a left-footed centre-back is imperative to facilitate a smooth succession plan on van Dijk. Murillo has thus emerged as a viable target for Liverpool, and his Premier League acclimatisation should tip the scales in his favour.

Luka Vuskovic may offer a long-term option, but his Premier League inexperience makes an immediate impact unlikely, considering he has yet to play a minute of top-flight football. Meanwhile, Goncalo Inacio and Sam Beukema do not have the physical profile to be van Dijk’s long-term successor, leaving Murillo’s three-season Premier League bedding as an immediate option where unproven alternatives carry transition risk.