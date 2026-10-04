Tottenham unwilling to sell Micky van de Ven amid Liverpool links

Tottenham Hotspur have no intention of selling Micky van de Ven, despite growing interest from Liverpool.

A report by Football Insider has suggested that the North London club are determined to keep the Netherlands international beyond the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has become increasingly important to Roberto De Zerbi and was recently handed the club captaincy, making a departure particularly difficult to envisage. Liverpool, meanwhile, continue to admire van de Ven and could revisit their interest next year as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his defence.

Tottenham make their position clear

Spurs moved quickly to protect themselves from potential suitors by handing van de Ven a new contract in August, keeping him at the club until 2031. That long-term agreement leaves Tottenham in an extremely strong negotiating position as there is no contractual pressure to sell, while van de Ven’s importance has increased further under De Zerbi.

The Dutchman has operated primarily at centre-back this season, where his recovery pace and ability to defend space behind a high line make him particularly valuable. He has also demonstrated his versatility by filling in at left-back when required. De Zerbi has gone a step further by making van de Ven Tottenham’s new captain, underlining just how central he is to the manager’s plans.

Liverpool have reasons to keep pushing

Liverpool’s interest is understandable given that Iraola wants to strengthen the defensive unit for the long term, and van de Ven’s speed would be particularly attractive in a side expected to defend aggressively and maintain a high line.

The Reds also have concerns at left-back, with Milos Kerkez struggling to establish himself consistently. Micky van de Ven could theoretically provide another solution there, although his natural position remains central defence.

Liverpool strengthened their centre-back options late in the summer by bringing in Ronald Araujo, but van de Ven would still represent a significant upgrade in terms of athleticism and versatility. More importantly, Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight of his career, and the Merseyside outfit need a long-term successor.

For now, however, Tottenham have little reason to engage as Liverpool may admire van de Ven, but this is one of those transfers where admiration and realistic availability are two very different things. Spurs have already done the most important piece of business by extending his contract to 2031, and making him captain sends an even stronger message.

From Liverpool’s perspective, his qualities are almost tailor-made for Iraola’s style of football. The Dutchman’s recovery speed allows a team to defend higher, while his ability to cover wide areas gives a manager tactical flexibility.

That makes him an appealing target, particularly with questions surrounding Kerkez. But Spurs would be foolish to sell. Van de Ven is entering his prime, has become a leader and fits the demands of modern Premier League defending perfectly and Liverpool may have to look elsewhere.